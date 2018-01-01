How to Buy Girl Scout Cookies

If there’s anything that can make cracking open a box of fresh Girl Scout Cookies even better, it’s knowing that you’ve contributed to helping Girl Scouts learn the skills they need to succeed in life and make the world a better place. This year, it’s easier than ever to find cookie booths in your area, or even order cookies online! Here’s how you can feed your hunger for good-deed-doing deliciousness:



Find a cookie booth near you.

Just enter your zip code in the "Find Cookies!" tool to get dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area!







Get going with our mobile app too!

The official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app makes finding your favorite Girl Scout Cookies a snap. Plus, it’s the only app that features every delicious cookie from each of our bakers. Just download and install the free app on your iOS® or Android® phone or mobile device and press "Find Cookies Now!"

Use the app to find the cookie booth closest to you (including the time, date, and location of the sale), locate your local Girl Scout council, and access the complete listing of Girl Scout Cookies available—in every zip code across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.



Buy cookies online, from a girl you know.

Our Digital Cookie® platform keeps girls front and center as we move beyond the booth and offer a convenient way to buy cookies online and support girls at the same time! How does it work? In true Girl Scout style, a girl will ask you to buy cookies using the Digital Cookie platform. So if you know a Girl Scout, tell her you're interested in becoming a Digital Cookie customer and she’ll take it from there! As we launch Digital Cookie nationally, girl participation will depend on market area, and not all girls will be participating right away.

Ready to check out Digital Cookie? Get details—then find out if Digital Cookie is currently available in your area by connecting with your local Girl Scout council.